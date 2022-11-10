St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – Thursday will be another warm day, but not hot, as we come up short of the record high of 81.

Thursday night, that strong cold front will arrive, bringing a brief period or two of rain showers late, followed by the coldest air of the season so far. High temperatures for Veterans Day will be in the low 40s in the morning, with steady or slowly falling temps into the afternoon. Cold, gusty winds will continue into Saturday, when highs will reach the upper 30s.

Sunday will also be cold, with highs in the low-40s. Cold temps linger into next week, and there may even be a little rain and snow mixed Monday night into Tuesday morning.