ST. LOUIS – A nice little break from the heat Monday. Warm again on Tuesday, but humidity remains comfortable as temperature highs near 90.

A warm front will lead to some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Not everyone will see rain, but areas where they do hit could see heavy downpours. It’ll also be partly cloudy behind the rain, with temp highs in the low 90s.

We will crank up the heat for Thursday and Friday, as highs are set in the upper 90s both days with higher humidity. 100 degrees is not out of the question.

One thing that may help is the same front from Tuesday night will stall out to our north. Depending on how close it stays to the St. Louis region, occasional thunderstorms could keep the highest heat off to the south and southwest. The better chance of a “cooling” shower is on Friday.

A cold front helps break the heat on Saturday and also brings a good chance of showers and storms. A more comfortable Summer day Sunday with a chance of an afternoon storm.