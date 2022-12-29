ST. LOUIS – We got even warmer than expected Wednesday, and the warm-up continues Thursday.

Temperatures dropped to around 50 just after sunset Wednesday and have been steadily rising since. Temp highs Thursday will be well into the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday, with continued gusty winds.

Rain showers move on Thursday night, as overnight temps fall into the 40s. It’s set to be wet and chilly, but well above freezing, Friday and Saturday. Rain showers Friday, Friday night, and early Saturday. Highs will also be in the 40s.

It will be dry out for New Year’s Eve plans, as we get a break from the wet on New Year’s Day. However, rain returns for Monday.