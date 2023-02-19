ST. LOUIS — Another day of warmer weather in the St. Louis area, with highs in the 60s, about 15 degrees above average.

By 8 a.m., temperatures will already be in the 40s and reach 55 degrees at noon before topping out at 63 degrees with clear skies. Winds will be blowing today, coming in from the southwest at about 10 miles an hour throughout the day, with gusts around 25 miles.

While the skies will be clear for the majority of the day, clouds will begin to roll in throughout the day, and there is a slight chance of rain in early Monday at around 1 a.m.