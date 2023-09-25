ST. LOUIS – Areas of fog are developing Monday morning. Let’s watch for some low-visibility areas through 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with wake up temps in the mid 60s.

A system will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms back to the region Tuesday afternoon, evening, and into Wednesday. The better rain chances look to stay farther northeast. Highs Tuesday are set in the mid 80s.

Beyond that, a blocking pattern sets up in the atmosphere. We are dry the rest of the week with above average temperatures.