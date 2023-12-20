ST. LOUIS – The cold snap is done. We are 10 to 20 degrees warmer Wednesday morning out the door compared to Tuesday.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. It’s going to be a mostly cloudy night.

We’ll wake up Thursday in the upper 30s. These temperatures are more average for Thanksgiving (late November) than they are for the Christmas timeframe. Highs will stay in the 50s with lows in the 40s right through the weekend.

Two rounds of rain are on the way for the region. A few spot showers will be possible by Thursday evening, with steadier but lighter rain falling overnight and Friday.

We’ll then see a break from the rain on Saturday. Then more rain and some gustier winds for late Sunday (Christmas Eve) into Christmas Day.