ST. LOUIS – We will warm back up Monday and stay that way for much of the work week, 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Expect a few clouds around Monday, with a slight chance of morning showers north of St. Louis. It’s set to be breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight. We’ll wake up near 60 on Tuesday.

It’s going to be mostly cloudy Tuesday, breezy, with highs near 80. On and off again, rain chances move in on Tuesday night and will hang around into the weekend.

Thursday may also bring the best chance of rain. A few storms may be possible on Friday as well. It looks like we will stay quite warm from Wednesday through Friday, with highs well into the 70s before we start to cool down towards the weekend.