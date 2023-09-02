ST. LOUIS — Temperatures will be rising throughout the weekend. Humidity will remain low today, but temperatures will be warmer than normal, reaching around 90 degrees.

Expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70. Humidity will increase on Sunday, and with highs in the low 90s, it will feel more like the mid- to upper 90s. For Labor Day, it will become even more humid, with heat index values around 100.

We will begin to see an increase in storm chances on Monday afternoon across southeast Missouri. For St. Louis, we can’t rule out an isolated storm during the afternoon. Otherwise, rain chances will increase across the entire area by Tuesday and continue through midweek.