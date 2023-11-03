ST. LOUIS – A warmer start Friday morning. More clouds are around as the center of high pressure slides farther southeast.

It’ll be breezy, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. We’ll see mostly clouds on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There is just a slight chance of showers Saturday night behind a weak cold front. More sunshine is around on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

It’s going to be a warm and breezy Monday with highs in the 70s. A chance of rain arrives late in the day with a cold front. Expect it to be a touch cooler each day, Tuesday through Thursday, but stay above freezing.