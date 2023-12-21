ST. LOUIS – If you wanted a White Christmas this year, you’ll need to wait for another time. The FOX 2 weather team is tracking several developments that point to a relatively warm, but also rainy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the St. Louis metro.

For Christmas Eve, this Sunday, we’re looking at highs of up to 61 degrees. There’s also a moderate chance for rain near the end of the night.

For Christmas Day, this Monday, we’re looking at highs of up to 58 degrees. Anyone around St. Louis should also anticipate some periods of rain.

Could this Christmas Day holiday be the warmest ever in St. Louis? The current record has stood for more than a century. According to the National Weather Service, it reached 64 degrees in the St. Louis area in 1889.

As of Thursday, FOX 2 estimates around a 50% chance of rain on Christmas Eve and an 80% chance of rain on Christmas Day. Despite the precipitation, the warmup dampers hope for a White Christmas this year.

Leading up to Christmas, the weather is shaping up to be a lot different compared this time last year. On Dec. 23 of last year, St. Louis weathered through one of its more frigid days in recent history with wind chills dipping into the negative-30s.

“Santa preferred last year’s forecast,” the NWS said in holiday spirits. St. Louis also accumulated just enough snow on Christmas Day last year to be considered a White Christmas.