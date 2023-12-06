ST. LOUIS – Low clouds lingering early Wednesday morning will eventually begin to break by midday Wednesday, exposing a lot more sunshine than what we saw on Tuesday.

High temperatures Wednesday will be right around normal for this time of year (St. Louis: 47). High pressure wiggling itself to the south will shift the northwest winds to the south in the afternoon.

This, combined with a strengthening ridge of high pressure in the upper levels, will create warmer than normal temperatures and relatively pleasant conditions for Thursday and Friday. Wind speeds will pick up Thursday and Friday, however, so any inflatable, outdoor Christmas decorations need to be pinned down before then.

A flip in the weather pattern occurs Friday night as a building low in the Pacific Northwest moves in our direction this weekend. Widespread rain looks to be the majority beginning Friday night through Sunday morning.

Saturday will be the day to watch. Increasing instability during the day will be a sign of a couple of thunderstorms. As another cold front arrives late Saturday into early Sunday, temperatures will drop near freezing.

While this mainly looks like an all-rain event for us, we’ll keep our eye on the sky for a few wet snowflakes intermixed with rain. Possible light dusting to our north by Sunday morning cannot be ruled out.