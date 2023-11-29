ST. LOUIS – After a cold day on Tuesday, we’ll see a big rebound in temperatures on Wednesday.

South winds should push temperatures into the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon. After a sunny start, clouds will begin to move in later in the day and into the night. Overnight temperatures will only drop to around 40.

Widespread rain is expected across the area from Thursday into early Friday. That rain will build in from the southwest through the day on Thursday. Expect highs around 50. The heaviest rain will fall Thursday night into Friday morning.

Areas along and south of Interstate 70 could see an inch of rain or more. Wake-up temperatures Friday will be in the low 40s.

Rain will taper off to showers Friday afternoon, with highs around 50. Clouds will linger Friday night and Saturday, with some spot rain possible early Sunday morning. Temperatures stay above freezing.