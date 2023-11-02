ST. LOUIS – It’s cold Thursday morning, but not as cold as we’ve been the last two mornings. The south winds have returned, and we really kick off the warming trend.

It’ll be sunny Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s. Thursday night is set to be clear and not as cold. Wake-up temps Friday are around 40. The warmer temperatures, south winds, and low humidity Thursday will lead to elevated fire danger Thursday afternoon.

Expect it to be breezy and warmer still Friday, with highs into the 60s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies over the weekend and highs in the mid to upper 60s both days. There is just a slight chance of showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A better rain chance arrives Monday afternoon with a cold front. We will cool down behind the front, but it should stay above freezing.