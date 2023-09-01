ST. LOUIS – A cool start on Friday, followed by a beautiful day. Out the door, temperatures are in the 50s again.

Let’s watch for some river valley fog. We are starting to gradually warm up, with sunshine and highs near 84 on Friday afternoon.

Not as cool overnight, wake-up temperatures Saturday will be in the low 60s. Expect upper 80s Saturday but still comfortable.

We’re into the 90s with more humidity by Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The next chances of scattered showers and storms are Tuesday and Wednesday.