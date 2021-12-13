Warming trend in St. Louis with near record warmth by Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A quiet weather pattern has settled across the region with sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way. On Monday the St. Louis area will reach nearly 60.

Tuesday will be even warmer with high temperatures well into the 60s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring some areas of fog that will lift into mostly cloudy skies by midday Wednesday, but it will be incredibly mild for so late in the year with afternoon high temperatures likely in the 70s.

Colder air arrives with scattered showers and NON-severe storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.