ST. LOUIS – A chilly start Tuesday in the upper 30s and low 40s. Let’s watch for some fog in the river valleys.

Sunshine will help warm us into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. It’s set to be mostly clear and not as chilly overnight; wake-up Wednesday temps will be around 50. Expect it to be breezy and warmer on Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s.

By Wednesday evening, some light rain will be possible. It won’t be much, but that rain chance will linger into Thursday. Wake-up temps are in the 50s on Thursday, with breezy and cooler conditions in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

Again, a few spots of light rain can’t be ruled out. No drought help here. Expect breezy and cool conditions Friday and Saturday.