Watch: Storm Chasing with Meteorologist Chris Higgins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several rounds of thunderstorms will cross the region between noon and 6:00 pm.  Some of these storms may be severe with high winds possible.  

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning including O’Fallon MO, Saint Peters MO, Wentzville MO is in place until noon. This warning includes St. Charles, Jersey, Warren, Lincoln, Greene, Calhoun Counties. Take shelter now if you are in the warned area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Missouri and Illinois until 7:00 pm.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s today.  Thunderstorms will end overnight as low temperatures will dip into the 50s.  

Friday will be mostly cloudy, blustery and much colder with temperatures staying in the 50s most of the day.  Saturday and Sunday will bring the return of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures… highs Saturday will be in the 60s and we reach the 70s again for Sunday and Memorial Day. 

