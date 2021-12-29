Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain and/or snow for the Great Lake region and parts of the Northeast.

Bring your questions and join WGN Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and KTVI St. Louis Chief Meteorologist John Fuller for this week’s livestream starting at 1p PT / 2p MT / 3p CT / 4p ET. We’ll be pulling in comments from Facebook Lives taking place via Nexstar stations coast to coast!