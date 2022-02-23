Watching Winter Live – February 23rd, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A mix of rain, snow and ice is headed through the Midwest and into the Northeast in the near-term. The current long-range outlooks show the Northwest stuck in a precipitation producing pattern, and a chance for multiple clipper systems to bring fast snowfall from the Northern Plains to New England.

Watching Winter Live will livestream at 1 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET right here in this post. Join WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and KOIN 6 Portland meteorologist Joseph Dames as they run the many models and discuss what winter may have in store for the U.S. over the next few weeks. They will also breakdown this season’s mountain snowpack and what that means for the drought outlook as all eyes turn to spring.

