Wednesday brings unseasonably warm temps and gusty winds

ST. LOUIS – Another day of gusty winds and unseasonably warm temperatures is on the way for Wednesday.

Expect more clouds than sun Wednesday morning and then more sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach the 70s with southwest winds gusting to near 40 mph.

It remains breezy Wednesday night with low temperatures near 60.

Waves of rain and storms will affect the area starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday, then cool to near 50 over the weekend.