ST. LOUIS – A really nice day ahead today with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Our next storm system is approaching on Thursday, so clouds will return, but the rain will hold off until nighttime.

A nice St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the 70s. Friday will be wet and cooler, with periods of rain and some non-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold around 50. Showers hang on into Friday night then we’ll clear out by early Saturday.

The weekend looks nice.