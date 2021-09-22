Wednesday night will be coldest since late May, high temps near 70

ST. LOUIS – The transition from summer to fall comes with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday. Temperatures will warm from the 50s in the morning to near 70 by the afternoon. Winds will become rather gusty from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

Wednesday night skies will clear and temperatures will dip to the coolest readings since late May. Many outlying areas will fall into the 40s with city temperatures in the low-50s.

The rest of the week and the weekend looks mainly dry with only a small chance for a shower late Friday evening. Otherwise, it is a beautiful stretch of early fall weather that will go through the weekend.