St. Louis Weather:

This chart shows the risk of winds, rain, hail, and tornadoes Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday’s weather looks calm but meteorologists are forecasting severe weather tomorrow. Wednesday will be a “weather aware” day from the moment you wake up all the way through the afternoon.

Severe storms are likely to form late Tuesday far west of St. Louis and then weaken as they reach central Missouri late tonight. That front will then re-energize during the mid-morning hours Wednesday to the west of St. Louis with isolated intense supercells developing along a broken line as the front approaches the metro from the west.

The wind alignment in the atmosphere is very favorable for tornadoes and large hail. The timing will be earlier than we are accustomed to.

St. Louis Severe Weather Timeline for Wednesday

Timeline for severe weather near St. Louis

Primetime for the storms in the St. Louis area will be 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. It will be a big concern for school dismissals and daytime activities long before the evening rush hour.

9:00 am – Storms begin to move into western portions of the region

11:00 am – 4:00 pm – line of severe weather is expected near St. Louis

3:00 pm – 8:00 pm Severe weather moves east into southern Illinois

Download our app for weather alerts: Android – Apple

Risk of severe weather near St. Louis

The severe threat will then spread steadily east into Illinois with the isolated line of severe storms growing rapidly into a damaging wind-producing squall line with embedded tornadoes also possible. Widespread wind damage will become a growing concern with the line as it crosses through southern Illinois during the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

The time is now to review your weather safety precautions. Make sure your family knows where your safe spot is during a tornado or extreme wind event. Make sure you charge your cell phones and mobile devices today and tonight and have them ready to go should you lose power tomorrow.