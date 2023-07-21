ST. LOUIS — Friday morning greeted the residents with a much nicer feeling as the intense humidity had finally dissipated. The day began with a watchful eye on spots of fog and increasing clouds. In the southernmost counties, the forecast called for a cloudy day with occasional showers, while temperatures were expected to reach the low 80s.

As the evening rolled in, the skies cleared once more, providing a tranquil and comfortable overnight experience. Wake-up temperatures were expected to be in the pleasant 60s. Saturday promised to be a sunny and enjoyable day for July, with highs reaching the mid-80s. There was a slight chance of a shower or storm later in the evening as a cold front approached, but most areas were likely to remain dry.

Sunday would see a further climb in temperatures to the mid- to upper 80s, accompanied by the possibility of an afternoon storm. Nonetheless, much of the day was anticipated to be rain-free and sunny.

Looking ahead to the next work week, the heat was set to crank back up, with midweek highs expected to reach the sweltering mid-90s. The return of scorching temperatures would mark the transition to hotter weather once more.