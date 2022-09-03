ST. LOUIS — Weak upper low will impact our forecast this weekend and through much of next week. This means the daily pattern doesn’t change all that much day to day.

Right now, we have ongoing slow-moving showers that have shifted mainly east of STL for now. I expect scattered showers to continue through this morning, gradually shifting farther east.

Spotty showers are still possible into the afternoon and evening. Clouds keep instability low, so not expecting much thunderstorm activity but a few rumbles can’t be ruled out.

Highs today are near 80. There is a possibility that we even see some sunshine return later in the afternoon/evening as precip shifts east.

Weekend Weather

For Sunday and Monday, mainly afternoon spotty showers/storms are possible. Any storms that develop could lead to very localized heavy rain. Overall, flash flooding threat and severe threat stays low.

Storm coverage will be highest across the southeastern third of our area and spottier to the northeast. There will be a lot of dry time each day. Hopefully, we’ll see some more sunshine mixing in both Sunday and Monday as well. Highs near 80.

This pattern persists into next week but it’s uncertain how long into next week.

Tropical Update

Two tropical storms in the Atlantic. Danielle has weakened back to a T.S. and Earl has strengthened into a tropical storm. Neither poses a threat to the US as of now.