Drought monitor

ST. LOUIS – While warm Summer days with low humidity are nice, St. Louis could really use some rainfall. Precipitation amounts are almost 3 inches below normal since June 1, 2022, meaning much of the St. Louis region is in the “abnormally dry” category on the U.S. Drought Monitor, with some areas slipping into moderate drought.

A much-needed chance of rain will be around for the weekend, especially late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region. While not everyone may see rainfall, some locations may see up to one inch of rain. Where this occurs, it will help the ongoing dryness and or drought.

Potential Rainfall Forecast: St. Louis July 15-17, 2022

While weekend rain can be a bummer for outdoor plans, those with dry lawns, gardens, and farmland will likely excuse the inconvenience. Expect a return to hot and humid, but mostly dry conditions next week. Right now, the hottest day is likely to be on Tuesday. The Climate Prediction Center places St. Louis right on the line between “near normal” and “leaning below normal” for precipitation chances through July 27, 2022.