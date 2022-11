ST. LOUIS – A holiday scene in mid-November creates wet and slushy spots for commuters.

Wet flakes are set to taper at about 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, with up to a total of one to two inches of accumulation and a temperature high of 37. Tuesday night is going to be cloudy and cold, as it will refreeze possible in spots. The temp low will be at 29.

There will below normal temperatures through Friday, with a mix of clouds and sun. Temp highs will and from 36 to 40, and lows between 21 and 26.