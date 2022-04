ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts wet and windy. The afternoon will be drier with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 60s, and still windy.

Thursday and Friday will have spotty showers, cool temperatures, and wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

The weekend will be nice and dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday and in the 70s on Sunday. Warm temperatures continue through early next week with some showers and storms.