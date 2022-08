ST. LOUIS – A wet start to Tuesday and it will continue to rain through the morning hours.

Heavy rain is expected at times. It will be drier later Tuesday afternoon as it will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 70s. A chance of rain early Wednesday then the rest of the day is dry with more sunshine with highs in the 80s.

It’s going to be dry and pleasant the rest of the week with more rain this weekend.