ST. LOUIS – An intense cluster of rain and thunderstorms has been moving across the southern Missouri counties and into southern Illinois overnight, bringing rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour to some areas.

The batch looks to be the heaviest of the rain that’s going to fall. That being said, there are still rain and storms to move through the rest of the region Tuesday morning, so still expect a wet morning commute.

Rain exits by midday. Slowly clearing skies, with temperature highs in the low 70s. Clearing continues Tuesday evening, overnight temps drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Quieter, sunnier weather expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs near 80 both days. The next chance of rain and storms arrives late in the day Friday and continues Friday night. Maybe some lingering showers Saturday morning.