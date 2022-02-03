What weather can St. Louis expect Friday?

ST. LOUIS – Thursday’s Winter Storm Warning has been extended to 6 p.m., but looking ahead to Friday, St. Louisans can expect

Pockets of light snow and flurries will hang around Thursday evening. FOX 2 meteorologist Angela Hutti predicted there could be another bit of snowfall during the overnight hours.

By sunrise Friday, the snow is exiting. Friday will see a very cold start with temps in the single digits. There will be a gradual clearing through the day, with highs in the mid-20s. It will be even colder Saturday morning. Out the door temps are looking to be around 4.