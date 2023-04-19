ST. LOUIS — More storms are expected in the St. Louis area Thursday. There is a chance that some of them may be severe, but not nearly as strong as the ones that swept through the region Saturday. Some of Thursday’s storms may produce damaging winds or large hail.

Severe Weather Risk Near St. Louis

Some rain should slide into the St. Louis area Thursday morning. The stronger storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening.

Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend as cooler temperatures take over. There may even be some patchy frost away from the city Saturday night into Sunday morning.

You may want to consider protecting sensitive outdoor plants this weekend. Bring them inside, if possible, or cover the plants.