ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s.

Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost.

The National Weather Service gathered data from 1991 to 2020 to see when a frost can be expected.

St. Louis’ earliest frost came on October 7. The average there is October 23, and the latest is on November 13.

Chesterfield’s earliest frost came on September 21. The average is October 9, and the latest is October 28.

Cahokia’s earliest frost came on September 25. The average comes on October 12, and the latest is on November 10.

