ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall.

The winter with some of the most snowfall on record in the area had much less snow by now, according to the National Weather Service. The winter of 1913-1914 ended with a total of 37″ of snow on the ground near St. Louis.

The long-range outlook shows below normal temperatures with a chance of above normal precipitation. So, we may see some snow soon.