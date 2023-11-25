ST. LOUIS – An early taste of winter is coming for some, but perhaps not everyone within the St. Louis metro.

Overnight, from Saturday evening into Sunday morning, a mix of light rain and wet snow is expected around the region. There could be weather impacts for some as early as 9 p.m. Saturday. Most rain and snow chances should clear by noon Sunday.

If you’re hoping for some snow, you’ll be more likely to see some if you live north of the Interstate 70 corridor. Lincoln, Montgomery and Pike counties are most likely to see some snow this weekend, but don’t expect much to accumulate.

Parts of St. Charles and Warren counties might also see some snow. In the Metro East, watch for potential snow in Calhoun, Jersey, Macoupin counties.

A rain and snow mix is most likely in St. Louis City, plus St. Louis, Jefferson and Franklin counties in Missouri. It’s expected a few hours after midnight. Madison and St. Clair counties will likely see similar impacts, but hours later.

Most counties in Missouri and Illinois south of the ones previously mentioned are most likely to see light rain instead of snow.

The expected snow system comes mostly from northern Missouri counties and some from the Kansas City metro, which are under a winter weather advisory as of Saturday morning.

