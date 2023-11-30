ST. LOUIS – Showers will move in from the southwest on Thursday.

Rain stays scattered from mid-morning through early afternoon, becoming more widespread this evening. Highs for Thursday are in the low 50s. Beneficial rain continues this evening through the overnight hours. Widespread rain totals of an inch or more are expected.

The heaviest rain should be lifting out of the region by Friday morning’s commute, but we could still be dealing with some lingering showers. Expect highs on Friday in the 50s.

It’ll be cooler for the weekend, with highs each day in the low 50s. There is a chance of a few showers on Sunday.