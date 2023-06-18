ST. LOUIS – A dying complex of storms continues heading this way, but has weakened dramatically over the last hour.

Showers and some storms will spread into the region Sunday. It will not be a washout, but both will become a bit more widespread Sunday afternoon. However, this still won’t be the beneficial rain that we need.

It will be mostly cloudy and highs in the low 80s. Severe weather is not anticipated. Showers and a few storms will linger into Sunday night, gradually shifting east.

Overnight lows are set in the 60s. Juneteenth will be warmer with decreasing clouds but a few spot showers or storms may develop in the afternoon.

Past this, it’s expected to be very warm with highs near 90 each day and rain will be hard to come by.