St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sunday will be breezy with temperatures holding in the low to mid-70s. Storms will become more widespread throughout the day.

A few storms could be strong late this afternoon into the early evening, mainly south of St. Louis. The cold front slowly moves south through the evening into tonight. Rain and storms continue along the front this evening into tonight along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois, gradually tapering off Monday morning.

Monday will be much cooler with lots of clouds and highs in the lower half of the 60s. Sunshine returns Tuesday but temperatures remain in the 60s.