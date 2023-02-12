ST. LOUIS – A wonderful weekend will lead us into a fantastic Monday.

Plenty of sunshine and warming winds will push temperatures to near 60° by that afternoon.

However, a fast-moving complex of storms from the west will bring us some rain, then calm, and then rain again – before dropping our temperatures for the end of the week.

Once again, Friday will be the coldest day of the week. It’s kind of weird to say that because it’s happened that way for the last couple of weeks. But like those weeks, the weekend to follow is warm and dry.