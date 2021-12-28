Will there be snow on New Year’s Day? It depends on how the storm shifts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Will there be snow on the ground this New Year’s Day in Missouri? The National Weather Service says that a winter storm is expected to move across the Midwest Saturday. The impact on the St. Louis area depends on how the storm develops.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about this weekend’s forecast. The storm could track to the north or the south. The northern route will likely mean rain for much of Missouri and Illinois. A southern track could bring the first measurable snowfall to the area.

The storm has the potential to impact travel across parts of the region. Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared this Facebook status update about the situation, “Stay tuned to the latest forecast and plan accordingly for any activities this weekend.”

We should expect much colder temperatures by Saturday night. It will be the coldest air we have seen this season with temperatures 15 degrees below normal.

