Will we see snow next week? It depends on the Groundhog Day forecast

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching another system expected to move into the St. Louis area next week. It could bring snow with it Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain is likely on Tuesday, but after that, there are a lot of questions about the precipitation type further out. There’s a chance for a wintry mix or snow to come down on Wednesday and then it will change to all snow by Thursday morning.

This is one of those systems where precipitation type will depend on the track of the low pressure and a shift north or south will bring big changes to that forecast.