ST. LOUIS – A wind advisory will be in effect from Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The first batch of rain will be a quick hit of showers during the morning commute. This is also the time we will see the winds begin to really pick up. After a break, rain showers will return around lunchtime and last into the evening commute before we dry out. Temperature highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The afternoon rain is when we’ll start to see the strongest winds, steady in the 20 to 30 miles per hour range with gusts from 40 to 50 mph at times. Gusts will be strongest from noon through 4:00 p.m., but we could see a pop in winds again after 8:00 p.m.

These wind gusts may bring down some weakened tree limbs and could even blow over some poorly rooted trees. They may also lead to some power outages as well. Also, watch for trash cans blown into the roads.

The winds gradually will gradually ease towards daybreak and skies will clear. Wake up temps Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s and highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Another storm system will move through the bi-State very late Wednesday into Thursday and is expected to bring more rain and gusty winds to St. Louis. Rain would move around midnight and continue through the Thursday morning commute, with widespread winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will start in the mid 40s, will be falling most of the day.

It’s expected to be windy and colder Thursday night and Friday. Wake up temps are set in the 20s, with highs Friday in the mid 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens Friday morning.