ST. LOUIS – Strong to severe wind-driven rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday.

Wind gusts are set to be from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will be 45 to 50 Monday, with a high near 60. It’s going to be a mostly cloudy and breezy night, with a low of 41.

Skies are fair and mild Tuesday and Wednesday. Temp highs will be between 62 and 67, with lows from 40 to 45.