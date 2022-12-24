ST. LOUIS — This morning was mostly clear and quite cold. There is a wind chill advisory in effect until noon today (wind chills as low as -20).

Highs in the teens in the sun. Overnight temperatures were in the single digits. There is less wind. Christmas Day in the light.

Highs in the 20s remain cool. Snow is possible late tomorrow night and into Monday. This may impact travel.

By midweek, it was no longer as frigid. Later this week, it will be much warmer, with highs above normal and a risk of rain showers.