ST. LOUIS — A wind advisory is in place until 1 p.m. and a second cold front is dropping south across the area. Winds will continue to gust at 40-50mph through the morning. Temperatures will also fall to the low 40s.

Behind this next front, low clouds will spread into the area mid to late morning and then gradually clear again later this afternoon.

Much cooler today, with highs in the 50s, but numbers likely won’t pop back into the 50s until sunshine returns. Winds also gradually diminish this afternoon and evening. Mostly clear and chilly overnight with lows in the 30s.

For Sunday, sunshine and a big warm-up with highs back into the mid 60s.