ST. LOUIS – A windy and much colder Wednesday is expected.

Skies are clearing, so we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s, but gusty northwest winds will make it feel about 10 degrees colder through the day.

Winds ease Wednesday evening, as it’s going to be mostly clear overnight. A cold start is set for Thursday, with temps in the mid 20s. Thursday will also be partly cloudy, with highs in the 40s. We push back well into the 50s for Friday.

Watching the weekend, Saturday looks colder, with morning lows in the 40s and falling temps through the day. Rain chances Sunday will increase into Sunday night.