ST. LOUIS – Rain is expected by mid-Wednesday morning.

A few wet flakes are set in the north of Grafton, with winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour, as well as a temperature high of 46. Wednesday is going to be mostly cloudy, with some patchy fog, and a low of 38.

Thursday will also see cloudy showers. The temp high will be 48, and the low is set at 39. The rain will exit early Friday morning, and clouds will decrease in the afternoon. Saturday will see clouds and scattered rain at night. Sunday is also set for scattered rain.