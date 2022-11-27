ST. LOUIS – A wet start is set for Sunday morning.

The weather will dry by late Sunday morning, as the cool, cloudy, and windy afternoon temperature highs are in the low 50s. Wind gusts will be up to 30 miles per hour. There will be less wind by Sunday night and a quiet start to the work week.

More sunshine Monday, with temp highs in the low 50s. Mild day on Tuesday with temps in the low 60s. The next chance of rain moves on Tuesday night. It’s going to be colder on Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s.