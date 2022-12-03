ST. LOUIS — High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Wind gusts of around 25 miles per hour will begin to calm down around 1 p.m., when our sustained winds drop to 10 miles per hour.

To go along with the wind, the weather is frigid. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees until the afternoon, when they will begin to increase over 35 degrees and reach 40 degrees.

We should enjoy sunny skies for the majority of the day, but that will change as we go into Sunday and clouds sweep in, followed by rain on Monday and throughout the week.