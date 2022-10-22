ST. LOUIS — Nice weather is in store for today and tomorrow. Later in the week, expect cooler weather. There is a Red Flag Warning for Phelps County from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.

This morning will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph have been recorded, and temperatures have returned to the low 80s.

There is expected to be less wind tonight, but it’ll be windy and warm again tomorrow. A dry start to Monday and still warm and windy. Rain is expected to return by late Monday. As Tuesday progresses, expect wet and much cooler weather. The weather is predicted to be drier on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s. The 60s stay with us through the rest of the work week.